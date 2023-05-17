Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,525 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

