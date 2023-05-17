Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,709 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,594,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

LYV stock opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 113.73 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $99.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average is $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

