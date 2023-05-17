Aviva PLC Grows Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $10,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 598.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 63,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,333,000 after buying an additional 1,152,207 shares during the period. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 66,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $22,397,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

CCEP stock opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

CCEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.66.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

