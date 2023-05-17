Aviva PLC Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

ZTO stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.04. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital, privacy waybill and cloud printing. It operates through the Express Delivery and Freight Forwarding segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.