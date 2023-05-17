Aviva PLC Has $6.93 Million Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,076 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $134.79 on Wednesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.21 and a fifty-two week high of $158.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.00.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $6.7385 dividend. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

