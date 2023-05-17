Aviva PLC Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 22,607 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications stock opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 56.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RCI. UBS Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.