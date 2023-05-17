Aviva PLC Purchases 164,829 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 703.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,829 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Dynatrace worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 468.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.92. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $48.00.

In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $100,635.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,198.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Dynatrace news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $100,635.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,198.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $187,746.33. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 120,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,941.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,614 shares of company stock worth $679,053 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

