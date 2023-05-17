Aviva PLC Sells 208,917 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,917 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ferguson by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson stock opened at $145.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $149.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.25.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,257.20.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

