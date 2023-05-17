Aviva PLC Sells 258,635 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,635 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Qiagen worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Qiagen by 4,784.4% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 193,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 189,365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 800,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,937,000 after purchasing an additional 291,244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Qiagen by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 39,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

