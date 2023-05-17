Aviva PLC Sells 46,849 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,849 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Blackstone by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 98.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $123.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.