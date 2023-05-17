Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $699,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $534,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $699,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,767,306 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $129.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $136.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.68. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Articles

