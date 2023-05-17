Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) fell 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.99. 1,037,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,332,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZUL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $846.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

