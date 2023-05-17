B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.
Separately, Wedbush started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.25 price target for the company.
DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,876,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after acquiring an additional 51,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
About DoubleDown Interactive
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
