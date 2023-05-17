B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.25 price target for the company.

Shares of DDI opened at $8.47 on Monday. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $419.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,876,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after acquiring an additional 51,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

