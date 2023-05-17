B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Audacy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Audacy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.
Audacy Stock Down 12.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA AUD opened at $0.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. Audacy has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.
Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.
