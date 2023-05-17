B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Audacy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Audacy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSEARCA AUD opened at $0.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. Audacy has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Audacy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Audacy by 1,320.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123,954 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Audacy by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95,486 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Audacy by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 166,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131,798 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Audacy by 1,781.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 113,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 107,894 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

