B. Riley Weighs in on Augmedix, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Augmedix in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Augmedix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Augmedix’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AUGX. Benchmark increased their price target on Augmedix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Maxim Group increased their target price on Augmedix from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Augmedix Stock Performance

Shares of AUGX opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Augmedix has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $156.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of -0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 250.94%. The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million.

Institutional Trading of Augmedix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUGX. Samjo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Augmedix by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,528 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Augmedix by 349.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 1,257,170 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Augmedix by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 696,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Augmedix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

