Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 22,179 Shares of Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 22,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $121,540.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,939.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 75,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $407,250.00.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of BW opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $503.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.77%. The company had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 666.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth $82,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

