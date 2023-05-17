Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 22,179 Shares of Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 22,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $121,540.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,939.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 75,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $407,250.00.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of BW opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $503.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.86.
Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 666.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth $82,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.