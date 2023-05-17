Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Receives $121.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,443.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Badger Meter Stock Down 0.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 576.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $137.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.37 and its 200 day moving average is $118.59. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $139.87.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

See Also

