Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Performance

BALL stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.37. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $75.32.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BALL shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.