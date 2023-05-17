Bank of America Increases Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target to $23.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

VLRS opened at $12.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.57. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.71 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 203.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 111,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 74,736 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 151,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 103,741 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 217,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 133,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 168,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

