Bank of America Lowers JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $56.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered JD.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.58.

JD opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. JD.com has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.93.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. JD.com had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $42.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,221,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,201,000 after buying an additional 188,100 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,892,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,732,000 after acquiring an additional 462,472 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in JD.com by 130.1% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,824,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,843,000 after buying an additional 2,162,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JD.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,711,000 after buying an additional 57,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its position in JD.com by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,133,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,855,000 after buying an additional 1,060,955 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

