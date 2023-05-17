Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.75. 151,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 606,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.42.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alicia E. Moy purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alicia E. Moy acquired 4,200 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $502,087.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 151,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 158,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,031,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.