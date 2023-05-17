Barclays Trims Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Target Price to $7.00

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kronos Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kronos Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of KRO stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $899.75 million, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $19.78.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.50 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 281.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 558.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

