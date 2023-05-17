Barclays Trims Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Target Price to $16.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

TSE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Trinseo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.50. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinseo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50,488 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trinseo by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,257,000 after acquiring an additional 348,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trinseo by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after acquiring an additional 98,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,111,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 58,453 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

Featured Articles

