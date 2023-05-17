Barrington Research Weighs in on American Public Education, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.43). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APEI. William Blair lowered shares of American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

American Public Education Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $152.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. American Public Education had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 18.97%.

Insider Transactions at American Public Education

In other American Public Education news, Director Granetta B. Blevins acquired 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,712.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,564.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 1,169.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 45.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public University System (APUS) segment, Rasmussen University (RU) segment and Hondros College of Nursing (HCN) segment. The American Public University System segment provides online postsecondary educational services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.