Barrington Research Weighs in on American Public Education, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.43). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APEI. William Blair lowered shares of American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
American Public Education Trading Down 1.1 %
American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $152.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. American Public Education had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 18.97%.
Insider Transactions at American Public Education
In other American Public Education news, Director Granetta B. Blevins acquired 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,712.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,564.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.65% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of American Public Education
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 1,169.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 45.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Public Education Company Profile
American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public University System (APUS) segment, Rasmussen University (RU) segment and Hondros College of Nursing (HCN) segment. The American Public University System segment provides online postsecondary educational services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Public Education (APEI)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.