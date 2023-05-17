Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Invests $785,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $119.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average of $97.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 511,450 shares valued at $19,162,556. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

