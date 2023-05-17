Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.18) Per Share

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($1.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.19). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.54) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.38) EPS.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share.
Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $33.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $73.27.
Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics
In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $58,134.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $58,134.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $74,380.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,373.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,533 shares of company stock valued at $288,945 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.
Beam Therapeutics Company Profile
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.