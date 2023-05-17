Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.18) Per Share

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($1.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.19). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.54) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.38) EPS.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

Several other brokerages have also commented on BEAM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $33.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $73.27.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $58,134.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $58,134.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $74,380.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,373.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,533 shares of company stock valued at $288,945 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.