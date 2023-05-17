Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,213,000 after buying an additional 333,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,619,322,000 after purchasing an additional 305,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 614,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,443,000 after purchasing an additional 281,325 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,980,000 after purchasing an additional 237,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 295,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,775,000 after purchasing an additional 211,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BDX opened at $250.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

