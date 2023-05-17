Beldex (BDX) Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, Beldex has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $234.03 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,804.41 or 0.06726046 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00055356 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00040231 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019372 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,076,927 coins and its circulating supply is 5,327,476,933 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

