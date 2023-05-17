Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Trading Up 33.3%

Shares of Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Rating) were up 33.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 278,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 419% from the average daily volume of 53,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Belmont Resources

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Washington, and Nevada States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Come By Chance copper-gold porphyry project located in the Greenwood mining camp.

