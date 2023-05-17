Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Critical Analysis

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) and Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Better World Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Better World Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Constellation Brands and Better World Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 0 5 15 0 2.75 Better World Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Constellation Brands presently has a consensus target price of $252.58, suggesting a potential upside of 11.42%. Given Constellation Brands’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Constellation Brands is more favorable than Better World Acquisition.

This table compares Constellation Brands and Better World Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands -0.70% 20.48% 7.99% Better World Acquisition N/A -86.49% 4.45%

Risk and Volatility

Constellation Brands has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better World Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Constellation Brands and Better World Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $9.45 billion 4.39 -$71.00 million ($0.51) -444.49 Better World Acquisition N/A N/A $3.25 million N/A N/A

Better World Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Constellation Brands.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Better World Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points. The Corporate Operations and Other segment refers to the costs of executive management, corporate development, corporate finance, human resources, internal audit, investor relations, legal, public relations, and information technology. The Canopy segment consists of canopy equity method Investments. The company was founded by Marvin Sands in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, NY.

About Better World Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.