Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Bio-Path stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter H. Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

Further Reading

