BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIOL. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

BIOLASE Price Performance

BIOL opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The medical technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 187.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BIOLASE by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95,789 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BIOLASE by 5,795.5% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,677,285 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in BIOLASE by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in BIOLASE by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 52,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

