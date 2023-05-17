BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIOL. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
BIOLASE Price Performance
BIOL opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BIOLASE by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95,789 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BIOLASE by 5,795.5% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,677,285 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in BIOLASE by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in BIOLASE by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 52,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BIOLASE
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
