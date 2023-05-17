BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NYSEMKT PHGE opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BiomX from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BiomX by 76.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BiomX in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BiomX by 372.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 195,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 154,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BiomX by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183,091 shares during the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).
