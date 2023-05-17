Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) CFO Christopher P. Stewart Buys 50,000 Shares

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) CFO Christopher P. Stewart acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BNGO opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 700,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,748,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 388,059 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNGO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $6.00 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

