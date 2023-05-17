BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Insider Javier Rodriguez Sells 1,785 Shares

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $48,766.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,350 shares in the company, valued at $118,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of BTAI stock opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.12. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on BTAI. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.
