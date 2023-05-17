Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Blink Charging in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blink Charging’s current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Blink Charging’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLNK. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

Blink Charging Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $431.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.02.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 32.47% and a negative net margin of 149.76%.

Insider Transactions at Blink Charging

In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $1,552,683.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,884,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,370,720.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $1,552,683.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,884,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,370,720.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 396,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $3,314,933.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,525,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,091,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 1,141.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

(Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.