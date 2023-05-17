Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,601 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132,504 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Block by 3.4% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,980,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,868,000 after acquiring an additional 162,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Block by 59.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,130 shares of company stock valued at $21,650,400. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block stock opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.31.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

