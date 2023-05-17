BMO Capital Markets Boosts Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $192.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $168.00 to $192.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MMC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $180.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $182.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,140 shares of company stock worth $2,493,841. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

