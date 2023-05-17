Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182,381 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Boston Properties worth $15,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $114.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.74.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.56%.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.49.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

