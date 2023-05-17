Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Major Shareholder Buys $1,884,346.31 in Stock

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 71,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,346.31. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,720,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,240,515.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 113,973 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,180,986.43.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,955,250.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,775,500.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 33,711 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $799,624.92.

Bread Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BFH opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.92. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Bread Financial by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Bread Financial by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Bread Financial by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

