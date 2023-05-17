Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Short Interest Update

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $152.52 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BR. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,870 shares of company stock worth $2,712,363 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 722,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,842,000 after purchasing an additional 46,460 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Articles

