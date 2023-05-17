Brokerages Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Price Target at $71.67

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.67.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th.
Berry Global Group Price Performance
NYSE BERY opened at $57.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $66.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95.
Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,056,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 134.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 819,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 469,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,301.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 423,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 393,269 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,082,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,232,000 after purchasing an additional 322,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.
