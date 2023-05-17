Brokerages Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Price Target at $71.67

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

NYSE BERY opened at $57.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $66.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,056,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 134.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 819,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 469,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,301.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 423,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 393,269 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,082,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,232,000 after purchasing an additional 322,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Further Reading

