Brokerages Set Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) PT at $17.10

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Fortum Oyj Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83.

Fortum Oyj Cuts Dividend

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0557 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Fortum Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

(Get Rating)

Fortum Oyj is engaged in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions, Uniper, and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Featured Articles

