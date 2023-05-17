Brokerages Set General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT at $103.20

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.20.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $101.13 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.69 and a 200 day moving average of $87.00.

Insider Activity

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in General Electric by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 130,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.