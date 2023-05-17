Brokerages Set Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Target Price at $44.17

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCCI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $33.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $823.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.22. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $38.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,087.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

