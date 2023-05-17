Brokerages Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Target Price at $60.79

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.79.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $32.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Ovintiv by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.