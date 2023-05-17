Brokerages Set Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) PT at $38.63

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VERV. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $16.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.46. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

