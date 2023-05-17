Brokers Issue Forecasts for Atreca, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Atreca in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.65). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atreca’s current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atreca’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

BCEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Atreca from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.08. Atreca has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel antibody-based therapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response.

