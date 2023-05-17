Brokers Issue Forecasts for AT&T Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AT&T in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on T. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.