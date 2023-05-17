Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pollard Banknote Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pollard Banknote in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Pollard Banknote’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

PBL has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Pollard Banknote Stock Down 0.5 %

PBL stock opened at C$25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69. Pollard Banknote has a 1 year low of C$15.77 and a 1 year high of C$25.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.10. The firm has a market cap of C$673 million, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of C$126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.80 million.

Pollard Banknote Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

